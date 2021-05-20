Plainview, N.Y.-based Acupath Laboratories Inc. reported its partnership with Test Today USA LLC to provide mobile COVID-19 testing nationwide. Working together, Acupath and Test Today USA will launch specimen collection sites throughout the Northeast, including the NYC metro area, Upstate New York, Baltimore, Boston, Newark, N.J., and Philadelphia, while steadily increasing existing sites in other regions of the country.

Perth, Australia-based Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. has signed a binding term sheet with U.S.-based Jana Care Inc., developer of the Aina blood monitoring device. The Aina device has received 510 (k) clearance for HbA1c monitoring of diabetes.

Irving, Texas-based Caris Life Sciences Inc. entered an exclusive collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Center Japan to provide Caris' molecular profiling in Monstar-Screen-2 of Scrum-Japan, the largest cancer genomic screening consortium in Japan. Under this agreement, patients will gain access to Caris Molecular Intelligence. Additionally, Caris will provide access to its artificial intelligence-based predictors Mi Gpsai (Genomic Profiling Similarity) score and Mi Folfoxai.

Essenlix Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J., is partnering with Oslo-based Roche Diagnostics Norge AS to implement Essenlix’s iMost, an instant, mobile phone-based health test platform, for the patient at-home test market.

Marseille, France-based Haliodx SAS said its Immunoscore is now available through an innovation access program for the management of locally advanced rectal cancer.

Houston-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported that Rochester, N.Y.-based Carestream Health Inc., a provider of medical imaging systems, has selected HPE to power a new health care initiative based on artificial intelligence-as-a-service. Carestream will use HPE Greenlake for machine learning operations, a machine learning-optimized cloud service infrastructure powered by HPE Ezmeral and HPE Pointnext AI Services.

Burlington, N.C.-based Laboratory Corp. of America reported the expansion of its drug development offering in the Asia-Pacific region with the addition of bioanalytical services in Singapore.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Micron Medical Corp. reported the sale of its peripheral pain nerve stimulator franchise, Moventis PNS, to a private consortium, Pain Specialists Group Ltd. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Dallas-based Recuro Health acquired Minneapolis-based Supdoc, an artificial intelligence-enabled virtual care platform for primary care and behavioral health solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Xphyto Therapeutics Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said its distribution, storage and logistics partner, Memmingen, Germany-based Max Pharma GmbH, will launch the sale of its CE-IVD-marked 25-minute SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test system in Germany next week.