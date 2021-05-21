Restoring blood flow to limbs is a challenging goal, given the minuteness of the peripheral vasculature. But there is a huge unmet need for patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) – a severe form of peripheral artery disease in which patients face major amputation. Now, Limflow SA reports one-year data from the PROMISE I study shows its Percutaneous Deep Vein Arterialization System (pDVA) led to sustained amputation-free survival and wound healing in CLTI patients treated with the device.

Large unmet need

An estimated 2 million people in the U.S. have CLTI, and its prevalence is likely to rise due to major risk factors such as age, diabetes and smoking. The condition is characterized by chronic pain in the legs or feet, festering wounds and gangrene. The primary ways of treating the symptoms of CLTI are angioplasty or open bypass surgery, but patients are often too advanced for these to be an option.

Outcomes are poor. One year after initial diagnosis, 12% of patients have experienced amputation. The mortality rate at five years is 50%, and 70% at 10 years.

The minimally invasive Limflow system is designed to address this grim prognosis by bypassing blocked arteries in the leg and reinfusing the foot with oxygenated blood delivered via the veins in patients who are facing major amputation and have no more viable therapeutic options. Specifically, it uses ultrasound-guided catheters and covered nitinol stents to restore perfusion by bypassing diseased arteries and diverting blood flow to the tibial vein.

The FDA designated the pDVA system a breakthrough device in January 2018.

PROMISE I

The prospective, single-arm PROMISE I study enrolled 32 end-stage, or “no option,” CLTI patient at seven U.S. centers. All of the patients had nonhealing wounds of the foot, 60% had diabetes and 34% had renal insufficiency. End-stage CLTI is defined as being ineligible for surgical or endovascular arterial revascularization as determined by an independent panel of vascular surgeons.

At one year following treatment with the Limflow pDVA system, 70% of patients had achieved the primary endpoint of amputation-free survival and 75% had all of their wounds classified as healed or healing, as agreed by an independent core lab. The system’s technical success rate was 97%.

Daniel Clair, principal investigator for the PROMISE I study and chair of the department of surgery at the University of South Carolina and Prisma Health-USC Medical Group, said the results validate the benefits of Limflow’s solution.

“The Limflow pDVA system was effective in treating no-option CLTI in a high percentage of treated patients healing their wounds and surviving free of major amputation at 12 months.”

The findings were published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.

PROMISE II

The pDVA system earned a CE mark in Europe in October 2016 and is currently available across Europe. The FDA approved Paris-based Limflow’s IDE for the PROMISE II pivotal study, which will support U.S. regulatory approval, in September 2019. The prospective, multicenter, single-arm trial aims to enroll up to 120 patients, with an estimated primary completion date of July 30, 2021.

In March, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approved its clinical trial notification for the Japanese cohort of the PROMISE II study. Plans are to enroll patients at four sites in the country. The primary endpoint of the PROMISE II trial is amputation-free survival at six months. Additional endpoints include limb salvage and wound healing. Participants will be followed for three years.

“Given the unacceptable rates of major amputations globally, we are encouraged by the publication of the 12-month PROMISE I data in the prestigious Journal of Vascular Surgery,” said Dan Rose, Limflow’s CEO. “We are making great strides in our currently enrolling PROMISE II pivotal trial in the U.S and Japan, and we look forward to advancing our mission of leaving no limb left behind.”