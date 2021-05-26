The official compliance date for the European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) is now officially in force after a delay of two years. One of a number of unfortunate side effects is that the mutual recognition agreement (MRA) between the EU and the Swiss government has lapsed, and the European Commission has indicated that the two sides have not come to terms over the impasse.

According to the European Commission’s (EC) May 26 statement, the MRA is a pan-industrial accord that has been in place since 2014. The EU is said to have proposed in March a limited modification of the accord’s provisions for medical technology that would have run through May 26, 2024, but that proposal was not ratified prior to the May 26 implementation date for the MDR. Consequently, devices made in Switzerland may have a difficult time finding a foothold in the markets for its EU neighbors.

MDCG busy delivering on guidances

The EC’s Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) has delivered on a series of guidances and policy documents in the run-up to the May 26 compliance deadline, such as a guidance related to clinical trial registration in the European database on medical devices (EUDAMED) database. This document was preceded by a Q&A that provided details about clinical trial registration and the notification requirements that pertain to studies conducted across EU member nations, as well as studies conducted in both EU and non-EU nations.

MDCG also managed to publish a guidance paper on state-of-the-art antibody tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which provides a definition of state of the art. Broadly speaking, the term is defined as the level of performance that can be achieved by the majority of commercially available products. That definition would presumably carry over into non-COVID recommendations as well.

Swixit accompanied by Turkxit

Erik Vollebregt, one of the founders of Axon Lawyers of Amsterdam, said the EC and the Swiss government had been negotiating an amendment to the MRA with the Swiss government, but that his impression is that Swiss authorities who were party to the negotiations simply “walked out of these negotiations at the very last day.” Vollebregt emphasized that this was just his impression, but the net effect of the so-called “Swixit” is to make devices made in Switzerland unavailable to the EU market until they have obtained a fresh CE mark.

Article 120(3) of the MDR contains provisions for the transition of devices from the legacy regulatory framework to the MDR, and Vollebregt said this provision allows manufacturers to “ride out the CE certificate or declaration of conformity,” assuming the manufacturer has already implemented a number of the new regulatory provisions. Among these are provisions related to post-market surveillance and registration of economic operators, although Article 120(3) is said to have little to offer regarding MDR provisions that do not appear in the legacy framework, such as those pertaining to importer and distributor requirements.

The Turkxit – another case of nations leaving or threatening to leave the EU fold in one manner or another – is predicated on Turkey’s acceptance of military hardware from Russia, but Vollebregt said the EC has declared that two sides have come to terms on data protections of individuals and patients. Turkey remains a member nation of the EU for the purposes of both the MDR and the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), and the Turkish national legislature has the appropriate legislation prepared for a vote. Despite all the chaos, Vollebregt said the best way to explain the implementation of the MDR is simply “to do it” and learn as one goes.

Joseph Gatewood, vice president for global strategy and analysis for the Advanced Medical Technology Association, told BioWorld, that there are 20 notified bodies (NBs) available for certification of devices under the MDR at present, but that it is not clear yet whether this number represents a critical shortage.

“The problems are less severe than they were” earlier this year and late last year, Gatewood said, but a number of products are eligible for a grace period, which should take some of the heat off the NBs. Still, there is a substantial volume of back-and-forth between NBs and the companies whose dossiers they are processing, and there is little clarity as to how much information NBs are permitted to request to fill out their understanding of an application.

The FDA’s tougher stance starting in 2010 and 2011 sparked allegations of device flight as some companies decided to launch their products in the European market rather than the U.S. market. When asked whether a reverse device flight is now in store, Gatewood said the numbers are not particularly not yet clear. “The MDR implementation has been tough, especially for the small companies,” but whether that turns into actual first-market decisions remains to be seen, he said.

The incomplete state of the EUDAMED database is complicating a number of compliance questions, such as adverse event reporting, but Gatewood said many manufacturers are largely set with their systems for compliance with the MDR. These organizations are looking forward to the IVDR, which goes into force in 2022 despite the distractions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the exceptional number of tests that will now fall under regulatory review compared to the prior regulatory regime, “we need an extension of the IVDR like we got with the MDR,” Gatewood said.