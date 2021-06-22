Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has raised $100 million in a series C financing to move its IL-17 inhibitor to phase II trials in the U.S. and China.

Inmagene, founded by Orbimed Asia’s former partner Jonathan Wang to focus on immunological diseases, has attracted more than $140 million from investors since its establishment in July 2019. Before this latest round, it started with $20 million and then closed a $21 million series B round in November 2020. Highlight Capital and Panacea Venture led the round, with further support from VMS Asset Management, Triwise, Epiphron Capital, Kunlun Capital and South China Venture Capital.

Following the latest financing round, Wang told BioWorld that the company will have a busy year ahead.

“By the end of 2021, we plan to in-license at least two more clinical-stage products, nominate at least three new preclinical drug candidates from our internal innovation and discovery engine and raise the crossover round of financing,” the CEO said.

Wang also has ambitions for the Chinese startup to quickly expand the company’s pipeline and facilities by 2022 to demonstrate “China speed.”

By the end of 2022, Wang expects Inmagene to have around six clinical stage drug candidates and at least four preclinical drug candidates, as well as its first NDA for an in-licensed drug.

On the operations front, the company plans to build a GMP manufacturing capabilities for all developmental stages and a R&D center for innovation, discovery and development.

Inmagene said it now has more than 20 programs in its pipeline. While touting its candidates as either first-in-class or best-in-class, Inmagene has remained tight-lipped about them, with the IL-17 inhibitor IMG-020 being the only disclosed asset.

A majority of Inmagene’s drug candidates are still in the preclinical stage, but the company has plans to move some of them to phase I studies in 2022. The most advanced candidate is phase III-stage IMG-016, for which the company hopes to win an NDA by the end of 2022.

IMG-020 in multiple trials

For now, the focus remains in the lead program IMG-020 (izokibep), licensed from Affibody AB in May 2020. Inmagene is working with its Swedish partner to conduct global phase II clinical trials of the IL-17 inhibitor in multiple indications, including ankylosing spondylitis (AS), psoriasis, uveitis, Takayasu’s arteritis and psoriatic arthritis. In both the U.S. and China, IMG-020 has been cleared to enter phase II in AS. Inmagane is managing the AS study globally.

Wang said his priority is to advance IMG-020’s phase II clinical trials in AS in both the U.S. and China. The phase II U.S. study is designed to be a one-year, double-blind, controlled trial in around 300 patients with active AS.

“We plan to start IMG-020’s phase II clinical trial for AS in the U.S. in the third quarter and in mainland China in the fourth quarter of 2021,” he revealed. “We have estimated that the AS phase II trials will take approximately two years, so we plan to start phase III in the middle of 2023.”

Meanwhile, Inmagene is quickly laying out efforts to score IND approvals for IMG-020 globally to accelerate its clinical development.

“For multiple indications, IMG-020 has obtained three INDs in the U.S., one in mainland China, and one in Taiwan. Two additional IND approvals in mainland China and South Korea are expected by the end of July,” Wang said. “We will simultaneously conduct global clinical trials together with our partner Affibody for five indications.”

The IL-17 inhibitor is expected to be cleared for a phase III study in psoriasis in China, and it has been cleared for a phase II trial in non-infectious intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis, or panuveitis in the U.S.

In Europe, Affibody is leading the efforts to conduct a phase II trial in psoriatic arthritis, which takes place in around 30 sites across the continent and enrol around 120 patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

More INDs and bigger team

In January 2021, Inmagene inked a $230 million global partnership with Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Hutchmed) to develop four preclinical drug candidates discovered by Hutchmed to treat immunological diseases. Inmagene will fund the work to move these candidates to the IND stage, then carry them onto global clinical trials.

Wang told BioWorld that another key task following the series C round is to seek IND applications for two of the drug candidates that are part of this partnership.

Inmagene is also expanding its operations and team. In February 2021, it launched a U.S. subsidiary in San Diego, where it has a veteran chief development officer onboard to oversee global drug development. Two months later, it added a chief medical officer and a vice president of clinical development to its China team.