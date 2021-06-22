Multinational antibody specialist Hifibio Therapeutics Inc. closed an oversubscribed $75 million series D financing round to move its anti-TNFR2 antibody HFB-200301 and the anti-OX-40 antibody HFB-301001 to phase I trials by the end of this year. The biotech plans to move toward an IPO next and is in talks with potential partner to support a combination therapy approach for its COVID-19 antibody program.

The series D round was led by Mirae Asset Financial Group. Investors including B Capital Group, Sherpa, Maison Capital, Trinity Innovation Fund, Grand Mount, HKSTP Venture Fund, IDG, Sequoia Capital China, Legend Star and Hengxu supported the financing.

“We plan to submit the INDs to initiate two phase I, first-in-human, open-label dose-escalation studies, followed by multiple-patient expansion cohorts in the second half of 2021,” Hifibio President and CEO Liang Schweizer told BioWorld. “Both clinical trials will be in patients with advanced solid tumors who have progressed following prior standard of care treatments at multiple international centers.”

It has been almost two years since Hifibio had its last financing round. The company raised $67 million in a series C in September 2019 and $37.5 million in a series B round in May 2018.

With an aim of initiating two to three additional clinical studies every year while maximizing the value of its Drug Intelligent Science (DIS) platform, Schweizer said the company “will likely look to the public market for additional funding in a couple of years.”

TNFR2 and OX-40

Schweizer said HFB-200301, discovered internally, is a first-in-class antitumor necrosis factor receptor type 2 agonistic antibody that induces NF-κB signaling leading to increased activity of T cells. To date, it has demonstrated in vivo antitumor activity as well as activation in human primary T cells and NK cells.

An in vivo pharmacodynamics study confirmed that HFB-200301’s mechanism of action relies on expansion of CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells and NK cells, which indicated the candidate functions as a bridge between innate and adaptive immunity. It also demonstrated single agent antitumor activity comparable to anti-PD-1 in syngeneic MC38 tumor models, and prolonged survival in combination with anti-PD-1 vs. anti-PD-1 alone.

HFB0-301001 is a OX40 agonistic antibody with what the company said is an improved pharmacological profile compared to previously reported OX40 agonists evaluated clinically. Its unique binding epitope is in CRD1 on the outer face of OX40 and does not overlap with the ligand binding interface. Also, unlike other OX40 antibodies, HFB0-301001 does not block OX40L signaling in a dose-dependent manner. The Hifibio candidate also does not cause OX40 downregulation on activated human CD4+ T cells. In preclinical research, it demonstrated superior antitumor activity in a human OX-40 knock-in mouse model compared to a competing antibody, the company said.

Hifibio describes its DIS platform as being enabled by single-cell science and data intelligence tools that facilitate target discovery, drug candidate identification, lead optimization and patient selection. Following the series D round, Schweizer said Hifibio will also be implementing a biomarker strategy utilizing DIS to improve its chances of success in the clinic and reduce clinical trial costs.

“Our DIS approach enables us to identify unique tumor-infiltrating T-cell signatures to enable patient stratification,” Schweizer said. The strategy also helps dissect heterogeneity of diseases using patient samples by combining genotype and phenotype. Hifibio applies droplet-based microfluidic technology to enable ultra-high throughput phenotypic and functional single-cell screening and single-cell profiling. With a capacity to handle more than 5,000 droplets per second, the company said millions of cells can be analyzed per experiment.

COVID-19 antibody in phase I

While almost all of Hifibio’s candidates are still preclinical, the company has moved its SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody HFB-30132A1 into phase I trials in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2020, it completed the first cohort of a phase I study of HFB-30132A in the U.S., followed by an IND filing in Russia in the following month. Preclinical data was published in Nature in May 2021 detailing complete viral clearance in a rhesus monkey model.

“We are currently completing our phase I trials in healthy volunteers while keeping on investigating the effects of our neutralizing antibody HFB-30132A against new mutant variants,” said Schweizer.

“We look forward to working with potential partners to complete phase II/III trials. Currently, we are in discussion with potential partners to continue the development of HFB-30132A in combination with another SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody to support a global approval,” she added.