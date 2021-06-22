Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. has received conditional approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for its oncolytic virus Delytact (teserpaturev) to treat malignant glioma. The approval marks “the first-ever oncolytic virus therapy option for patients with glioblastoma and other malignant gliomas that are not controlled with currently available treatments,” said Wataru Takasaki, executive officer and head of R&D division in Japan at Daiichi Sankyo. It’s the company’s fourth cancer medicine approved in Japan over the past two years.

The approval follows both Sakigake and orphan drug designations the company received for the program in February 2016 and July 2017. And, as is common with conditional approvals, ongoing approval could be contingent on a post-market study, the company said.

The next step for the Tokyo-based company is to secure the drug’s price listing, which will be determined 60 to 90 days after approval. Once listed, Daiichi Sankyo will work with its manufacturing partner Denka Co. Ltd. to launch Delytact as soon as possible.

Tokyo roots

Delytact, a genetically engineered oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), was developed by Tomoki Todo of the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Medical Science and his colleagues. It’s the first third-generation oncolytic HSV-1 to be evaluated in humans.

The drug’s mechanism of action relies on a triple mutation within the viral genome that causes augmented and selective replication in cancer cells, a process that enhances the induction of antitumor immune response.

The MHLW’s approval for the drug was based on the results of a phase II trial that evaluated Delytact in patients with residual or recurrent glioblastoma. The study, conducted by Todo, evaluated the drug’s safety and efficacy in adult patients with glioblastoma who had been treated with radiotherapy and temozolomide chemotherapy and had one residual tumor or one recurrent lesion after the initial treatment.

The study’s primary endpoint was one-year survival rate after initiation of Delytact therapy and the secondary endpoints included progression-free survival, overall survival and overall response rate. The trial met its primary endpoint in an interim analysis, with Todo to submit results of the study for publication.

Two post-marketing studies lie ahead. The first study is an all-case surveillance study to confirm the drug’s efficacy and safety in patients with malignant glioma. Efficacy data on standard of care treatment will additionally be compared with the data for Delytact. The second study will evaluate the Delytact’s efficacy and safety in a group of patients with malignant glioma who have lesions in the infratentorial region, mainly in the cerebellum.

Immediate need, future directions

Glioma, originating in brain tissues’ glial cells, represents almost 80% of all malignant primary brain tumors, according to a 2017 Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention paper. Characterized on a scale of I to IV, gliomas that are grade III and above are classified as malignant glioma or high grade glioma.

In Japan, the number of glioma cases is estimated to be around 5,000 annually, with the number of malignant glioma cases estimated to be about 2,800 annually, according to the Brain Tumor Registry of Japan.

“The basic treatment for first-episode glioma is surgery to remove the tumor. However, glioma is highly invasive and often the lesion cannot be completely removed due to the need to preserve brain function. Therefore, radiation therapy is commonly used as adjuvant therapy after surgery, and the chemotherapy drug temozolomide is the current standard treatment,” a Daiichi Sankyo spokesperson told BioWorld.

“At present, there is no established treatment for recurrent glioma. Oncolytic viruses are genetically engineered or naturally occurring viruses that can selectively infect, replicate in, and destroy cancer cells without harming normal tissues. Oncolytic viruses have also been shown to induce systemic antitumor immunity, and the protection mechanisms against viral infection are impaired in most cancer cells,” the spokesperson said.

Daiichi Sankyo also plans to explore Delytact’s use beyond treating malignant glioma. The results of nonclinical studies have demonstrated that the drug is also effective in various solid tumors, the spokesperson said.

The company has also kept busy with its non-oncology pipeline. It started phase I/II trials for DS-5670, its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, in March 2021 after results from preclinical studies suggested that the vaccine’s safety and efficacy had been confirmed. A total of 152 healthy adults, including elderly patients, are anticipated to take part in the trial, which will evaluate DS-5670’s safety and immunogenicity.