"My fondest hope is that maybe depression and other mental health disorders may be diagnosed by underlying cause, rather than categorized dualistically," Edward Bullmore, director of the Wolfson Brain Imaging Centre, and head of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, told his audience at the European Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP). "I think it's much more aligned with the way that the rest of medicine has been working for some time."

In his plenary, Bullmore focused on inflammation as one particular pathway to depression. The evidence for an association between depression and inflammation, he said, is by now incontrovertible.

"The question is not so much that depression and inflammation go together, because they do." In a meta-analysis of multiple trials, about 25% of individuals with various inflammatory disorders had comorbid depression.

Furthermore, treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs improved the depressive symptoms in patients that were treated with anti-inflammatory drugs. Bullmore said that there was "considerable variability" between the studies, but also noted that the overall effect size was similar to what direct treatment with antidepressants has shown in other trials.

An alternative explanation, Bullmore acknowledged, is that individuals with inflammatory disorders were depressed because they were ill and in pain, and their mood lifted because anti-inflammatory drugs reduced their physical symptoms.

That narrative, he said, "is a difficult argument to counter based on data that were not collected for that purpose." But one hint that there might be a direct effect was that in the trials, even those patients that did not benefit physically from the anti-inflammatory drugs had a similar effect size as far as mood was concerned.

In his talk, Bullmore argued that several more lines of evidence point to a possible causal link. Causes have to fulfill several criteria to be scientifically valid. Among them are that causes precede effects and that they are mechanistically linked to effects.

And, Bulllmore said, "causes have causes... if inflammation is causing the depression, then what's causing the inflammation?"

There is evidence, he said, for inflammation preceding depression on a scale ranging from days to decades. Many people are familiar with brief blues that can follow a vaccination. More remarkably, in one prospective birth cohort study, high levels of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-6 at age 9 predict greater risk of depression at age 18.

And childhood adverse events, which are a risk factor for later depression, also lead to higher levels of inflammatory markers down the road, suggesting they could be a cause of the cause.

A direct test of the idea that anti-inflammatories could reduce depressive symptoms has come up short in the clinic, where treatment with an anti-TNF antibody was no more effective than placebo at alleviating depressive symptoms. To Bullmore, however, that is more evidence that depression needs to be split into different categories depending on its biological causes.

"One thing we have to immediately recognize is that we're going to need biomarkers," he said. "This is never going to be a case of one size fits all."

Bullmore himself is involved in a clinical trial of the P2X7 receptor antagonist JNJ-54175446 (Janssen) where participants need to have treatment-resistant depression, evidence of inflammation as measured by C-reactive protein (CRP), and a functional polymorphism in the P2X7 receptor that suggests they might be sensitive to a P2X7 inhibitor. "There are ways in which we can already begin to develop biomarker-stratified trials," he said.

Research at the conference presented both new links between inflammation and depression and new biomarkers. Researchers from the University of Milan and the IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute demonstrated a link between peripheral biomarkers of inflammation and damage to the brain's white matter in patients with major depressive disorder, while another group from Poland showed higher levels of the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein in postmortem brains of young individuals who died by suicide than age-matched controls who died from other causes.

A group from the University of Bristol, however, reported that inflammation did not appear to affect the relationship between depression in midlife and later dementia.