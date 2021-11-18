Novo Nordisk A/S has taken the plunge and bought its RNA interference (RNAi) technology development partner Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. for around $3.3 billion.

Bagsværd, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk has been working with Dicerna, of Lexington, Mass., since 2019 on therapies that selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease.

The collaboration has so far encompassed more than 30 liver cell targets and could deliver drugs for disorders including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 2 diabetes, obesity and rare disease.

Clinical development of the first drug from the partnership is expected to begin next year, Novo said.

The acquisition prices Dicerna’s shares at $38.25 a premium of 80% to the closing price Wednesday, with the deal expected to close in the Q4 if it clears U.S. antitrust regulations.

Novo said the acquisition supports its strategy of developing and applying a broad range of technology platforms across its areas of therapeutic focus.

This is the second largest pharma M&A deal announced in 2021, behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc for $7.2 billion in February and a nose ahead of Sanofi plc’s $3.2 billion buy of Translate Bio Inc. in August.

The acquisition will lead to an increase in research and development costs, with an estimated negative impact on operating profit growth in 2022 of around 3% due to higher operating costs and amortizations of intangible assets.

It also demonstrates big pharma’s appetite for RNA silencing technology after the success of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., the first company to get a product from this class approved in 2018 with Onpattro (patisiran) for polyneuropathy of Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis (HATTR).

Marcus Schindler executive vice president and chief scientific offer at Novo Nordisk told BioWorld, “We have seen a very productive collaboration so far, we have seen extremely high quality out of this co-creation relationship. We have achieved a level of communication and dialogue where both cultures and value systems meet and we felt an acquisition was the best option for both.”

Dicerna’s shares (NASDAQ:DRNA) were up 78% in premarket trading, while Novo Nordisk’s share price (NYSE:NVO) ticked up only slightly.