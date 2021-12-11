Core presentations at the 63rd meeting of the annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) began Saturday morning with the presentation of three studies focused on non-Hodgkin lymphomas and one on multiple myeloma (MM). Each approach used the immune system as a cancer fighter but employed different mechanisms of action. Two of them successfully used CAR T therapies as treatment.

“It’s remarkable that the results are so far in favor of CAR T therapy,” said presentation moderator Laurie Sehn, of British Columbia Cancer Centre for Lymphoid Cancer and The University of British Columbia. “It’s inevitable it will become the standard of care.”

The phase III ZUMA-7 study is a case in point. It showed lasting benefits of CAR T therapy axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) over the current standard of care in treating relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The randomized trial’s primary analysis showed significantly improved event-free survival, which was the primary endpoint. Those patients did not need additional cancer treatment and had no cancer progression for a median of 8.3 months, while those on standard-of-care (SOC) treatment had median event-free survival of only two months. Nearly half, 41%, of patients receiving axi-cel survived for two years with additional treatment or progress. Only 16% receiving SOC treatment survived for two years. SOC consisted of additional chemotherapy.

Though he didn’t cite specific numbers, Frederick Locke, of the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, where the study was conducted, told the ASH gathering that cost should not be an unnecessary hindrance to using axi-cel as a SOC treatment. Leave it to the economists to count the expense, he said, “because CAR T therapy will save lives and dollars.”

Interim analysis of the second CAR T therapy study presented at ASH was of a phase III trial of isocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), a CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy vs. the SOC with salvage chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplantation as second-line treatment of patients with r/r LBCL. That study also hit its primary endpoint as patients receiving CAR T-cell therapy survived a median of 10.1 months with no complications or cancer progress. The SOC patients in the study had a median of only 2.3 months of event-free survival.

Manali Kamdar, of the University of Colorado Cancer Center, where the study was conducted, told ASH attendees that the therapy could become a transformational second-line treatment.

The therapy had a 27% higher complete response rate compared to SOC and there was a 59% reduced risk of progression-free survival.

The phase III study of isatuximab, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, hit its primary endpoint in treating multiple myeloma. The data showed patients receiving isatuximab in addition to the standard three-component induction therapy lenalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone for newly diagnosed MM were significantly more likely to achieve minimal residual disease negativity, which was no evidence of cancer in the bone marrow, compared with those receiving the component induction therapy alone. Half of the participants who received isatuximab and the induction therapy vs. 35.6% of those receiving only the induction therapy had minimal residual disease negativity in the bone marrow after treatment.

The study was conducted at the Heidelberg University Hospital and the National Center of Tumor Diseases Heidelberg in Germany.

The final presentation involved data from a phase I/II study of mosunetuzumab, which met its primary endpoint in treating r/r follicular lymphoma. The single-arm study data showed 80% of participants responded to the treatment and that 60% of them had a complete response. Mosunetuzumab is a bispecific antibody that brings lymphoma cells and the patient’s immune T cells together. Unlike CAR T therapy, mosunetuzumab can be infused into the bloodstream and doesn’t require removing and modifying the patient’s immune cells.

L. Elizabeth Budde, of the City of Hope, presented the data at ASH, and noted that most patients in the study had advanced-stage disease and a poor long-term prognosis.

The annual ASH meeting, held in Atlanta, continues through the weekend and ends with final presentations on Dec. 13.