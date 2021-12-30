Combining the metabolites glutamine or inosine with ampicillin (AMP) could represent a new therapeutic approach to antimicrobial resistance that also avoids the development of acquired resistance to next-generation antibiotics, according to a new Chinese study led by scientists at Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU) in Guangzhou.

The combination could also be broadly effective against bacterial strains responsible for morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients, especially those in intensive care, the authors reported in the Dec. 22, 2021, edition of Science Translational Medicine.

"Ours is the first study to demonstrate that combining compounds such as metabolites with antibiotics can overcome antimicrobial resistance and avert acquired resistance to newly developed antibiotics," noted lead researcher Xuan-xian Peng, a professor at SYSU.

The prevalence of bacterial persistence, bacterial biofilms and multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens is rapidly increasing worldwide, due to the misuse or overuse of antibiotics in agriculture and medicine.

"Surveillance has revealed a high frequency of MDR, including carbapenem-resistant pathogens, which can be attributed to the improper use of antibiotics," said Peng.

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) are the leading cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs), with up to 92.5% of UTI-associated bacteria being insensitive to AMP, while UTIs caused by antibiotic-resistant UPEC are increasing globally.

Despite extensive research into developing effective antibiotic-independent approaches to UPEC, antibiotics remain the first-line treatment of choice, hence the urgent need to develop a strategy for restoring antibiotic efficacy.

Studies have suggested that antibiotic resistance may correlate with altered bacterial metabolism and there is experimental and clinical evidence that metabolic reprogramming can effectively revert bacterial antibiotic resistance.

Expression of beta-lactamases that hydrolyze AMP and other beta-lactams and active antibiotic efflux pumps are the main mechanisms of antibiotic resistance, but few effective approaches can counteract these mechanisms.

Nevertheless, simple mass action might overcome both beta-lactamase and active drug efflux, ultimately restoring antibiotic sensitivity, if the drug/metabolite influx could be upregulated to a sufficiently high extent.

In other words, "the amount of AMP uptake promoted by glutamine may exceed the amount of the antibiotic eliminated by both beta-lactamase and active drug efflux," explained Peng.

In their new Science Translational Medicine study, Peng and colleagues investigated whether cell membrane permeability and antibiotic uptake could be modulated by an extracellular exogenous metabolite.

Comparative metabolomics methods were used to show that alanine, aspartate and glutamate metabolism was inactivated, while glutamine was repressed in MDR UPEC.

These are significant findings, "as they suggest that alanine, aspartate and glutamate metabolism is the key to being resistant or sensitive to antibiotics," Peng told BioWorld.

Exogenous glutamine was shown to promote beta-lactam-, aminoglycoside-, quinolone- and tetracycline-induced killing of UPEC and to potentiate AMP to eliminate MDR bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

Glutamine-potentiated AMP-mediated killing was effective against biofilms of these bacteria in a mouse UTI model and against systemic infection caused by E. coli, P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii or K. pneumoniae in a mouse model.

"This is important, as biofilms are particularly difficult-to-treat while systemic infections are associated with increased mortality," noted Peng.

Exogenous glutamine was further shown to stimulate AMP influx, leading to intracellular antibiotic concentrations exceeding the amount tolerated by MDR bacteria.

Furthermore, exogenous glutamine was shown to promote the biosynthesis of nucleosides, including inosine, which in turn was shown to interact with the proteins CpxA/CpxR and upregulated OmpF.

"OmpF is a transmembrane porin protein that forms a pore in the bacterial outer membrane to facilitate the influx and efflux of molecules including AMP," Peng said.

Moreover, loss of purF, purH, cpxA or ompF genes was shown to increase antibiotic resistance in antibiotic-sensitive strains, while exogenous glutamine slowed development of AMP resistance.

"These proteins comprise the glutamine-inosine-CpxA/OmpF pathway that, if disrupted, weakens the glutamine action in a manner similar to glutamine repression," said Peng.

Together these findings may facilitate the future development of effective approaches for preventing or managing chronic MDR bacterial infections, bacterial persistence, and difficult-to-treat bacterial biofilms.

"In the near future," said Peng, "we will search for more metabolites that promote antibiotic uptake and control a variety of MDR, since these metabolites can reprogram an antibiotic-resistant to antibiotic-sensitive metabolic state, in order to increase bacterial susceptibility to antibiotics."