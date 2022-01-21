Destroying senescent cells in the aging stem cell niche, either genetically or pharmacologically using the small-molecule senolytic ABT-263 (navitoclax; AbbVie Inc.), enhanced hippocampal neurogenesis and cognitive function in mice, a Canadian study led by scientists at the University of Toronto has found.

"This is the first study to demonstrate that ablating senescent neural precursors in the brain enhances neurogenesis and cognitive function in mice," said lead researcher David Kaplan, senior scientist in the Program in Neurosciences and Mental Health at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

"Our findings suggest that excessive senescence is a driving factor behind aging and that reducing senescent cells can rejuvenate and restore the function of the stem cell niche, while identifying stem cells as a key cellular target, potentially explaining the widespread effects of senescent cells on tissue decline," said Kaplan, a professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics at the University of Toronto.

Reported in the January 20, 2021, online edition of Stem Cell Reports, these findings therefore suggest that senolytics may be promising for treating aging-associated conditions, with several such agents being currently in clinical trials to ablate senescent cells in aging-associated diseases.

"Various senolytics are currently in clinical trials for osteoarthritis, diabetes complications, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and chronic kidney disease," Kaplan told BioWorld Science.

Indeed, cellular senescence is being increasingly implicated as an important mechanism in aging-induced tissue failure, whereby senescent cells accumulate in aging tissues, while their reduction can rejuvenate aged tissues.

Senescent cells may also be important in neurodegeneration, with clearance of their accumulation in mouse models of neurodegeneration and obesity having been proven beneficial.

Such studies have focused on senescent microglia, but besides astrocyte and oligodendrocyte progenitor cells, the adult brain contains many other cell types, notably neural stem and precursor cells generating new neurons.

In particular, hematopoietic stem cells are key targets for senescence-associated functional decline, suggesting neural precursor cell (NPC) and/or surrounding niche cell senescence may negatively impact aging brain function.

NPCs

NPCs are found predominantly in the subgranular zone of the brain's hippocampal dentate gyrus and in the ventricular-subventricular zone surrounding the lateral ventricles.

Notably, hippocampal neurogenesis declines rapidly with age, together with reduced stem cell activity and decreased hippocampus-dependent cognitive function.

Several mechanisms have been implicated in this age-associated neurogenic decline, but the underlying causes remain unclear.

Because senescent cells are known to be partly responsible for tissue decline during aging, the new Stem Cell Reports study focused on central nervous system NPCs to investigate whether this is because senescent cells in stem cell niches impair precursor-mediated tissue maintenance.

Aging-dependent accumulation of largely senescent NPCs within the hippocampal stem cell niche was found to coincide with declining adult neurogenesis.

"The appearance of senescent neural precursor cells was demonstrated to correlated well with the decline in production of new neurons by those cells," Kaplan said.

Pharmacological ablation of senescent cells via acute systemic administration of the BCL-XL/BCL-1 inhibitor navitoclax was found to cause a rapid increase in NPC proliferation and neurogenesis.

Originally developed as an anticancer drug, "Navitoclax more specifically kills senescent cells and stem cells than [the senolytics] dasitinib or quercetin, which have more widespread effects on different tissues and cell types," noted Kaplan.

"One navitoclax injection in 1-year-old mice decreased senescent NPCs by 40-50% in the hippocampus stem cell niche, increased stem cell proliferation two-fold, and the number of new neurons produced by those stem cells by three-fold."

Genetic ablation of senescent cells was also demonstrated to activate hippocampal NPCs, "with the results that we obtained [with genetic ablation] being similar to those seen following navitoclax administration," noted Kaplan.

This acute burst of neurogenesis was shown to have long-term effects in middle-aged mice. For example, 1 month post-navitoclax, hippocampal neuronal numbers had increased and hippocampus-dependent spatial memory shown to be enhanced.

"We used the Morris water maze to assess spatial learning and memory, in which mice to learn to find a platform hidden in a pool of opaque water," Kaplan explained.

"Mice eventually learn to swim rapidly to the platform, which takes significantly longer to locate as the animals age, but in our experiments, one navitoclax treatment enabled the aged mice to find the hidden platform significantly faster."

Surprisingly, "just one injection was sufficient to mobilize normal stem cells in the hippocampus after only 5 days and these newly awakened stem cells continued to function well for the next 30 days," noted Kaplan.

Regarding safety, "no long-term effects were seen with navitoclax in these mice, although we only observed them for 30 days after a single administration," he said.

Navitoclax does have side effects when used as a chemotherapeutic agent in humans, but there are safer senolytics. These include the plant flavonoid fisetin, which works similarly to navitoclax, and UBX-0101 (Unity Biotechnology), which had reached clinical trials for osteoarthritis.

Looking ahead, "an obvious study will be to increase the frequency of senolytic treatment to determine whether this will result in even better cognitive improvement," said Kaplan.

"We would also like to know if combining approved drugs such as metformin, which directly mobilize dormant stem cells, with senolytic drugs that improve the niche of normal stem cells when they awaken from dormancy, would be the optimal candidate treatments for age-related cognitive decline."