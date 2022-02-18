Researchers at Inserm have developed a method to direct pre-existing antibodies toward new targets. Their bimodular fusion proteins (BMFPs) could be a broadly useful method for expanding access to antibody therapy.

In a study that appeared in the Feb. 11, 2022, issue of Science Advances, the teams showed that antibodies to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which are present in 95% of the global population, could be redirected to a target cell of their choosing by fusing an EBV antigen to a cellular targeting ligand.

When the BMFP is bound to both its cellular target and the EBV antibody, “the target looks like a virus to the immune system,” Arnaud Chêne told BioWorld. That, in turn, set off multiple immune mechanisms, including attack by the complement system, antibody-dependent cytotoxicity and phagocytosis.

Chêne is an Inserm research officer and the senior author of the study that was performed by two Inserm teams.

In wealthy countries, or for wealthy individuals, monoclonal antibodies have become a pillar of medical care. But their high price means that effective antibody therapies for common diseases are financially unsustainable.

According to a report by the health care analytics firm Iqvia, in 2017, biologics – of which antibodies are the largest single category – made up 2% of U.S. prescriptions but accounted for nearly 40% of net drug spending.

In poorer nations, antibody therapies are largely unaffordable already.

And while small-molecule drugs can become much cheaper once they are produced as generics, biosimilar antibodies are expensive to produce, meaning that their price can come down only so far.

“When conceptualizing this novel immunotherapeutic approach, we had in mind to address some limitations of current monoclonal antibody therapies,” Chêne said – including their limited availability due to their high price.

Although they are therapeutic proteins, the BMFPs can be expressed in bacteria because their components do not need the sorts of posttranslational modifications that mammalian cell lines are capable of.

The EBV-antibody binding part consists of the EBV antigen EBV-P18, which is not glycosylated. The cell-targeting part varies according to the target. But generally speaking, it can be an antibody fragment called a nanobody (VHH), which is easy to produce, and easy to screen for the desired binding.

Overall, the use of bacteria makes BMFPs easier – and cheaper – to produce than antibodies.

“We are working, of course, to develop efficient treatments, but especially treatments that are affordable to people in need,” he said. “Medical progress is one goal… but also socioeconomic progress.”

In the studies now published in Science Advances, the team fused EBV-P18 to two separate cellular targeting proteins.

One was a binding partner of Duffy antigen/chemokine receptor (DARC), which is present on the surface of red blood cells. DARC is not a therapeutic target, Chêne said – “it was just a model that was easy to set up” to see whether the new system worked as the team had envisioned.

Chêne and his colleagues also tested their BMFPs against Burkitt lymphoma, a pediatric B-cell cancer that most frequently occurs in malaria-endemic areas.

In an in vivo model, treatment with a BMFP using the B-cell marker CD20 as the molecular target increased the survival time of tumor-bearing mice and led to complete remissions in some animals.

“The versatility of the technology gives the opportunity to create an immunotherapeutic platform with numerous possible applications as one can easily change the binding module and therefore the targeted antigen,” Chêne said. This makes it possible “to adapt the treatment to many diseases, in the field of cancer… but also for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.”

Infectious diseases

The platform could also be useful in infectious diseases. There is a desperate need for new antibiotics that are effective against drug-resistant bacteria. BMFPs could target such bacteria, if the appropriate antigens can be identified.

Chêne is particularly interested in applying the approach to the treatment of malaria, where the Plasmodium parasite is now resistant to many antimalarials, and BMFPs could be particularly well-suited to protecting some of the most vulnerable populations – children, who have not yet built up immunity, and pregnant women, who become more susceptible to the malaria parasite because it accumulates in the placenta during first pregnancies.

In general, once an EBV infection is established, there are “frequent, but very mild reactivations,” which are asymptomatic but boost the immune response. And in particular, when children have acute malaria, they often have a reactivation of EBV, which means that there are plenty of antibodies for a BMFP to redirect.

As far as antibodies for infectious diseases are concerned, perhaps the greatest needs on the horizon for many low- and middle-income countries is broadly neutralizing antibodies for HIV, which are showing promise as a long-term prevention strategy.

There are research efforts to deliver broadly neutralizing antibodies in gene therapy form to mothers shortly after they have given birth, which could potentially combat perinatal HIV infections where transmission occurs via breastfeeding.

BMFPs, too, could possibly be a more viable alternative to protein antibodies in resource-poor settings.

“HIV diversity would represent a huge hurdle to broadly target the virus,” he cautioned. But “the use of nanobodies (VHH) as binding moieties could be interesting, as nanobodies are of small size compared to conventional antibodies and could therefore access cryptic viral epitopes. These sequences, under less immune pressure, are usually more conserved than very exposed ones.”