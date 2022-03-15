Aeterna Zentaris Inc., of Toronto, expanded the scope of its existing research program with the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg for the development of COVID-19 and Chlamydia trachomatis vaccines. The widened activities will leverage the university’s program involving 3D models of human intestinal tissues to study infection biology in the gut. The company expects this approach to generate more relevant and predictive additional data for the regulatory process, while reducing the number of costly and time-consuming animal experiments.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda, reported in vitro results of nasal spray Bentrio (AM-301) against the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It showed a reduction of 89.5% in viral titer after 24 hours compared to the saline-treated controls (p<0.01).

Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc., of Evanston, Ill., reported a study showing a soluble ACE2 protein provided lung and kidney protection in mice susceptible to lethal SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is working toward IND-enabling studies with its lead ACE2 protein candidate.

Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China, announced that it further expanded its ritonavir oral tablet production capacity to approximately 530 million tablets per year, to meet potential escalation in the domestic and global demands. Ascletis has taken multiple measures for expansion of ritonavir production capacity, including adding equipment at the manufacturing facilities of its subsidiary Ascletis Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea, said it signed an exclusive option-to-license agreement for an ion channel modulator, BBT-301, from Cellionbiomed Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, to develop a therapy for multiple fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Under the terms, Bridge will make an option payment of about $400,000, with the potential deal value totaling up to $24 million, including option, up-front and milestone payments. Cellionbiomed also is entitled to royalties. The companies also agreed to conduct joint studies into new therapeutic indications for BBT-301.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, entered a second amended and restated distribution and supply agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Mumbai, India. Cipher and Sun agreed to extend Sun's exclusive right to market, sell and distribute the isotretinoin product portfolio, Absorica and Absorica AG, in the U.S. through Dec. 31, 2026, and Absorica LD through Dec. 31, 2024. Cipher will continue to earn a royalty on U.S. net sales from Sun’s isotretinoin product portfolio and will continue to be responsible for manufacturing.

Depymed Inc., of New York, and the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, entered a sponsored research agreement to explore the potential of the company’s drug development candidates to treat cancer by targeting a newly discovered intracellular immune checkpoint. The agreement builds on results from a study led by Monash identifying a new immune checkpoint that could provide a new therapeutic strategy for treating certain cancers by inhibiting the protein tyrosine phosphatase PTP1B in T cells, mobilizing the body’s immune system to repress tumor growth.

Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore, announced that it entered an exclusive three-year research collaboration agreement with Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo. The partnership will leverage Elixirgen’s Zscan4 therapy platform to advance potential treatments for aging-associated diseases. Elixirgen is currently performing a phase I/II trial applying the Zscan4 platform in telomere biology disorders with bone marrow failure at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Taisho will bring its experience and expertise in the R&D of therapeutic products to the collaboration.

Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai, acquired the rights to develop and commercialize Nefecon (budesonide) for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy in South Korea from Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm. Under the terms of the agreement, Calliditas will receive a $3 million up-front payment at the signing of the agreement. No other financial terms were disclosed.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, announced the latest results from in vivo, IND-enabling evaluations of Polytope TATX-03 in an animal model, showing there were no pharmacokinetic aberrations, that injection with TATX-03 was well-tolerated with no clinical signs of toxicity, and there was strong efficacy against all tested SARS-CoV-2 variants-of-concern.

Insilico Medicine, of Hong Kong and New York, entered a research and development collaboration for one year with the University of Zurich, designed to accelerate the discovery of transformative therapeutics for cystinosis.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., announced that with the assistance of the U.S. government, it entered a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Republic of Kenya to establish the country as the location for the company's mRNA manufacturing facility. Moderna will build the mRNA facility in Africa with the goal of producing up to 500 million doses of vaccines each year. The company anticipates investing up to $500 million in the new facility, which will focus on drug substance manufacturing on the continent of Africa for the continent of Africa and could also be expanded to include fill/finish and packaging capabilities. Moderna is also working on plans to allow it to fill doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Africa as early as 2023.

Nuclixbio Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, and Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, are collaborating to develop mRNAs using Nuclixbio's circular mRNA platform, RingRNA, to express Pharmabcine's antibodies. The therapeutics will target intracellular human TIE2 receptors in epithelial cells. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Oragenics Inc., of Tampa, Fla., entered an agreement with KBI Biopharma Inc., of Durham, N.C., for the process transfer, process optimization and cGMP manufacturing of the company’s intranasal vaccine candidate, NT-CoV2-1, expressed in CHO cells. The company intends to file an IND in 2022 to conduct a first-in-human study with NT-CoV2-1.

Prestige Biopharma Ltd., of Singapore, presented preclinical data of PBP-1510 (ulenistamab) against pancreatic cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2022. Data showed notable regression in tumor volume and weight in subcutaneous as well as orthotopic patient derived cancer xenograft mouse models compared to gemcitabine and IgG controls. PBP-1510 also showed no notable systemic or local toxicity at 40 mg/kg.