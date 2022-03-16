By using roughly 400 data points, from molecular to physical fitness, researchers have gained new insights into how organs such as the heart versus the skin, and systems such as the immune and metabolic systems, age at different rates within individuals.

The study looked at relatively young individuals, whose chronological age ranged from 20 to 45, in an attempt to separate aging itself from the multiple comorbidities that are typical in older individuals.

The approach "is designed to measure the differences of the aging rates of the organs in a population-based sample, so that the biological research results could be applied in real practice," Xun Xu told BioWorld Science.

Xu is the director of Beijing Genomics Institute-Research and a co-corresponding author on the paper reporting the findings, which was published in the March 8, 2022, issue of Cell Reports.

Old glands, young heart

The idea that aging is a multifaceted process, only imperfectly captured by how many birthdays an individual has had, is not new.

On the organismal level, there is the concept of biological age as the actual wear and tear a body has experienced. That wear and tear is affected by time, but also by factors such as stress, nutrition and physical activity.

And beyond the idea that individuals with the same birthday can show very different levels of aging overall, "It is very common to note that different parts of our body are aging at different rates," Xu said. "For example, it appears that the dominant hand is aging faster than the other one. Our skins at different parts of our body are aging differently. Particularly the skin on our neck seems much easier to have wrinkles."

Previous attempts to quantify biological aging have focused on tissues and cells. Telomeres, which shorten with each cell division, are a way to determine the age and remaining lifespan of dividing cells, and methylation status has been reported as a proxy for tissue age.

"However, tissues and organs/systems are quite different. Tissues usually consist of homogeneous cell types, and the variations within a tissue are usually small, whereas organs consist of multiple tissues," Xu said. And "from a translational perspective, DNA methylation data of multiple tissues will be very difficult to obtain in a live person."

To get a more tractable handle on aging, the investigators measured about 400 features in about 4,000 individuals.

Those features spanned a wide range. The authors looked at anatomical features such as facial skin, body composition, and physical fitness, as well as cellular features related to the gut microbiome, the immune repertoire, and metabolomic markers. They also took electroencephalography (EEG) measures. The team next used the measurements to determine aging indices for different organs. Those aging indices could be used to predict disease, Xu said. For example, "cardiovascular disease-caused mortality could be more accurately predicted by our cardiovascular aging index, which performs better than single features, such as triglyceride or cholesterol, and also better than the biological age of the whole body."

The team also used the aggregate scores to define an overall biological aging index, which they then used as a phenotype in a genome-wide association study to identify aging-associated variants. Conceptually, Xu said, the data suggest that multiple aging mechanisms might be going on simultaneously at different scales.

"There might be one centralized driver/clock controlling the aging of a cell, the basic functional unit of the body," he said. "Meanwhile, the organizations of cell populations drive the aging process of different organs and systems."

Xu said that because of the relatively small number of participants, "we didn't identify genome-wide significant signals. However, we still were able to identify several suggestive pathways, which we think were functionally relevant with aging. After proper replication and validation studies, some genetic pathways could be developed as antiaging drug targets. One of our future directions is to seek for replications and design some experimental validations."

The team also wants to drill down further into aging's variety. "Our current study took one step from population variation to within body heterogeneity," Xu said. "The next step is to upgrade the resolution into a single cell level. BGI has developed a new technology, Stereomics, which offers a powerful single cell spatially resolved transcriptomic strategy. The new technology enables us to study the programed aging in a single cell."