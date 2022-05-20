A multicenter Japanese study led by researchers at Tokyo University of Science (TUS) has confirmed that the epithelial phospholipid, phosphatidylinositol bisphosphate (PIP2), could partially halt cancer progression, making it an attractive new target molecule for novel anticancer treatments.

"Although this is not the first study showing the relation between PIP2 and tumors, to date there has been no consensus on the role of PIP2 in tumor progression," said lead researcher Yoshikazu Nakamura, an associate professor at TUS, Tokyo University of Science.

"Our study strongly suggests that PIP2 plays an inhibitory role in tumor progression by maintaining or providing epithelial properties to tumor cells," opening up a new avenue for the development of anticancer drugs, Nakamura and colleagues reported in the May 9, 2022, edition of Nature Communications.

The loss of cellular junctional proteins from the cell surfaces causes them to lose their identity as epithelial cells, prompting their transformation into mesenchymal cells via epithelial-mesenchymal transformation (EMT), and their subsequent progression towards cancer and fibrosis.

These cancerous cells are only loosely adherent to each other since the proteins that helped maintain cellular adhesion are lost. Thus they may separate, migrate into the bloodstream and cause the cancer to metastasize.

While the role of proteins in maintaining cellular identity as epithelial cells has been well-researched, that played by lipids in characterizing cells and preventing EMT remains unknown, prompting the new Nature Communications study.

PIP2 is known to be crucial for forming signaling molecules that regulate cell proliferation, survival and migration. "We had evidence of higher amounts of PIP2 in the epidermal layer of the skin, so we hypothesized that this phospholipid contributed to the properties and characterization of epithelial cells," Nakamura told BioWorld Science.

The team used chromatography, mass spectroscopy, immunofluorescence, retroviral expression, and real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction to confirm that PIP2 plays a critical role in determining epithelial identity.

Epithelial cells were shown to lose their properties when PIP2 was depleted from their cell membranes, while cancerous, nonepithelial osteosarcoma cells gained epithelial cell-like properties when PIP2 was produced in their plasma membrane.

"These findings suggest that PIP2 is a critical factor that maintains and provides epithelial properties to cells," said Nakamura.

"Characteristically, epithelial cells attach to each other and cannot move freely, but epithelial-derived tumor cells often lose these characteristics and gain high migration ability, which is very important for tumor metastasis," he explained.

"Therefore, to develop a strategy to suppress tumor metastasis by preventing loss of epithelial characteristics, it is important to identify those factors that determine or maintain epithelial characteristics."

The researchers showed that PIP2 regulates these epithelial properties by recruiting Par3, a PIP binding protein that guides vesicles intracellularly to the plasma membrane.

In the plasma membrane, Par3 facilitates the formation of adherens junctions, which anchor neighboring cells together, partially preventing EMT and cancer progression.

"Our findings strongly suggest that PIP2 binds to Par3 and recruits it to the plasma membrane, with Par3 guiding intracellular vesicles containing epithelial junctional protein, resulting in maintenance of gain of epithelial properties in cells," said Nakamura.

"In theory, PIP2's partial inhibition of EMT could halt cancer progression, making this phospholipid an attractive target molecule for anticancer treatment," said Nakamura.

"If we could prevent the reduction of PIP2 in epithelial-derived tumor cells, they should maintain epithelial characteristics and not metastasize."

"Also, if we can increase the amount of PIP2 in nonepithelial tumor cells, we can make these tumor cells attach to each other, suppress their migration ability, preventing metastasis."

Therapeutically, "increasing the PIP2 amount in tumor cells might be a potential therapeutic strategy for metastatic tumors and, since the amount of PIP2 is regulated by enzymes producing or degrading PIP2, agents inhibiting or activating these enzyme(s) might be candidates for anticancer drug," he said.

Looking ahead, he said, "we are currently trying to identify those key enzymes that are involved in reducing the amount of PIP2 during loss of epithelial characteristics in epithelial tumor cells."