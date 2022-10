Transcenta Holding Ltd. has received IND clearance from the FDA for TST-004, its best-in-class, humanized monoclonal antibody targeting mannose-binding protein-associated serine protease 2 (MASP2), for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). TST-004 is designed to prevent the inflammation and tissue damage mediated by lectin pathway complement activation, and has therapeutic potential in a number of other indications, such as thrombotic microangiopathy (Transcenta Holding News Release).