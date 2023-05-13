The U.S. FDA has approved a non-hormonal treatment from Astellas Pharma Inc. to reduce the number and severity of hot flashes.

Veozah (fezolinetant), an oral, once-daily compound that targets the neurokinin-3 (NK3) receptor, is approved for treating moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause. It’s the first NK3 receptor antagonist the FDA has green lighted for the indication.

The approval came on May 12, well before its May 22 PDUFA date. The PDUFA date was originally set for Feb. 22 but the FDA extended it, saying it needed more time to complete the NDA’s priority review.

Veozah’s wholesale acquisition cost is $550 for a month’s supply and should be available by early June.

Fezolinetant met all four co-primary endpoints in the pivotal phase III SKYLIGHT 1 study that supported the approval. Published online March 13 in The Lancet, the study showed that fezolinetant 30 mg and 45 mg once daily produced statistically significant improvements from baseline in VMS frequency and severity at four and 12 weeks compared to placebo. Improvements were observed as early as week one, and the effects were maintained throughout the remainder of the 52-week study period.

Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in 37% of patients taking fezolinetant 30 mg, 43% of patients taking 45 mg and 45% of placebo participants. The safety profile during the 40-week extension period was consistent with that of the 12-week placebo-controlled period. Over the 52 weeks of the study, the most commonly reported TEAEs were headache and COVID-19.

Although improvements in sleep disturbance were observed, statistical significance was not met for either fezolinetant dose at 12 weeks, according to the key secondary endpoint of mean change in the patient-reported outcomes for sleep disturbance.

Additional sleep analyses using the patient global impression of change in sleep disturbance and the patient global impression of severity in sleep disturbance scales showed a higher proportion of patients reported improvements at four weeks and 12 weeks compared with placebo.

Further evidence of the efficacy of fezolinetant was shown in the analyses of the menopause-specific quality of life questionnaire, which demonstrated a significant and clinically meaningful improvement at four weeks and at 12 weeks that was maintained through 52 weeks.

Astellas inherited fezolinetant when it acquired Ogeda (formerly Euroscreen SA) in April 2017 for €500 million (US$595 million). Fezolinetant was Ogeda’s lead compound and was in a phase II study at the time of the acquisition, according to Cortellis.

In August 2022, the FDA accepted an NDA for the drug to treat moderate to severe VMS characterized by hot flashes and night sweats associated with menopause, based on the BRIGHT SKY program, including SKYLIGHT 1, SKYLIGHT 2 and SKYLIGHT 4.

The EMA accepted a regulatory filing in September 2022 for fezolinetant. In December 2019, a phase III trial (Moonlight 1) for hot flashes was initiated in Asia, and in March 2022, negative top-line data were reported, according to Cortellis.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review posted its revised evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of fezolinetant for VMS associated with menopause, rating the evidence promising but inconclusive to determine whether fezolinetant provides a net health benefit over no pharmacologic treatment.

The approval will help compensate for Xtandi’s (enzalutamide) decline in sales while reducing dependence on specific products, Naoki Okamura, Astellas’ CEO, told investors after the company acquired Iveric Bio Inc. in late April.

Okamura predicted that avacincaptad pegol, a complement C5 inhibitor that Iveric has in a phase III study for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, along with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin), will be Astellas’ future revenue drivers.

Avacincaptad pegol is undergoing priority review at the FDA and has an Aug. 19 PDUFA date.

In April, Padcev, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4 for treating locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, was granted accelerated approval in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.). Padcev is being developed by Astellas and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.,

In early May, Astellas said it would acquire Iveric Bio Inc. in an all-cash deal in which it will pay $40 per Iveric share for a total equity value of roughly $5.9 billion.