Regulatory actions for Sept. 20, 2023

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: 60 Degrees, AB Science, Astex, Atamyo, Beigene, Biophytis, Gilead, GSK, Intelgenx, Merck & Co., Otsuka, Pfizer, Rhythm, Viiv.