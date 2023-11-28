Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute., of Seoul, South Korea Stem cells Autologous fat-derived stem cells cultured using patented technology Parkinson's disease Japan's PMDA approved treatment for patients 11/22/2023
Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan, and San Diego Silmitasertib (CX-4945) CK2 inhibitor Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) caused by viral infection U.S. FDA approved IND for phase II study 11/22/2023
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) Plasma kallikrein inhibitor Hereditary angioedema attacks European Commission approved for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks and extended to patients ages 2 and older 11/21/2023
Sumitomo Pharma Canada Inc., a unit of Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Xenleta (lefamulin acetate) Formulation of injection and tablet; pleuromutilin antimicrobial agent Community-acquired pneumonia China's NMPA approved for the treatment of adults 11/27/2023

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.

