|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute., of Seoul, South Korea
|Stem cells
|Autologous fat-derived stem cells cultured using patented technology
|Parkinson's disease
|Japan's PMDA approved treatment for patients
|11/22/2023
|Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan, and San Diego
|Silmitasertib (CX-4945)
|CK2 inhibitor
|Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) caused by viral infection
|U.S. FDA approved IND for phase II study
|11/22/2023
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo)
|Plasma kallikrein inhibitor
|Hereditary angioedema attacks
|European Commission approved for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks and extended to patients ages 2 and older
|11/21/2023
|Sumitomo Pharma Canada Inc., a unit of Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Xenleta (lefamulin acetate)
|Formulation of injection and tablet; pleuromutilin antimicrobial agent
|Community-acquired pneumonia
|China's NMPA approved for the treatment of adults
|11/27/2023
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
