In the clinic for Dec. 8, 2023

Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: ABVC, Altrubio, Anixa, Aura, Bristol Myers Squibb, Faron, Hansa, Harmony, Kymera, MC2, Lobe, Merck & Co., Oculis, Puretech, Regeneron, Sanofi, Spago, Spybiotech, Vesper, Wave, Xilio.