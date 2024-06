Brain trust? Agios PDUFA near, Pyrukynd strong in thalassemia

While Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. awaits this summer’s PDUFA date for the IDH-mutant glioma drug vorasidenib, the firm unveiled positive data from a global phase III study with oral mitapivat in adults with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia. At the same time in brain cancer, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., during the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, rolled out phase IIb data from the study with bizaxofusp for unresectable recurrent glioblastoma.