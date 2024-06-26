Phase III breathing room: Savara comes back for success

After a previous phase III failure, Savara Inc. kept at it and found success with molgramostim for the rare lung disease autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. A second attempt, the pivotal phase III Impala-2 study of molgramostim, an inhaled form of recombinant granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor for adults, hit its primary endpoint and left participants breathing easier. T he results led Savara to say it would complete a BLA submission sometime in the first half of 2025, with filings in Europe and Japan to follow.