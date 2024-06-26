The U.S. FDA granted approval of Verona Pharma plc’s ensifentrine on its PDUFA date of June 26, giving the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) community its first new mechanistic option in a decade.

The drug, branded Ohtuvayre, is also the first inhaled nonsteroidal therapy to treat a respiratory disease that combines both a bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory mechanism into one molecule. It is indicated for the maintenance treatment of COPD, which Verona said allows for broad use.

Designed as an add-on therapy, Ohtuvayre is a dual action inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and 4 (PDE4). It provides bronchodilatory and anti-inflammatory properties and activates the cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator to reduce the viscosity of mucus and improve its clearance.

Verona said there are 1.2 million COPD patients in the U.S. who continue to have symptoms despite current treatment. By tapping into that population, Clarivate plc’s Drugs to Watch 2024 report suggests Ohtuvayre sales could reach between $500 million and $750 million in 2029. Analysts have predicted even higher peak sales of $1 billion.

The company plans to launch Ohtuvayre in the third quarter of this year. Pricing information has not yet been disclosed. Verona executives have scheduled an investor call Thursday morning.

News of the approval came after market close. Shares of Verona (NASDAQ:VRNA) closed June 26 at $14.69, down 35 cents.

Clinical stumbles and the Enhance studies

In January 2019, published data suggested a benefit over existing dual or triple therapies for COPD, but the drug failed to meet the primary endpoint of peak forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) in a phase II trial, causing company shares to fall that day more than 30%. At the time, company leaders believed the disappointing results would help narrow the design of future studies.

And it did – as both the phase III Enhance studies were successful.

In the U.S./U.K.-based phase II trial, Ohtuvayre, at 1.5 mg or 6 mg, and placebo were dosed twice daily in 79 patients with moderate to severe COPD on top of standard of care (SOC), including the inhaled long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) tiotropium (Spiriva Handihaler and Spiriva Respimat) and the long-acting beta 2 agonist (LABA) olodaterol (Striverdi Respimat and Stiolto Respimat). Forty percent of patients were also treated with an inhaled corticosteroid, another SOC.

Despite both doses missing the endpoint, the 1.5-mg dose improved peak FEV1 by 46 mL vs. placebo on the morning of the third day of dosing, and a secondary endpoint showed a 259-mL reduction in residual volume, the amount of air that remains in the lungs after breathing out. This led company researchers to focus on a lower dose for phase III testing.

Further phase IIb data reported in January 2020 were encouraging for the nebulized formulation of ensifentrine (RPL-554), as results in 416 patients with moderate to severe COPD treated with tiotropium had a statistically significant effect on lung function at week four by adding on ensifentrine, specifically demonstrating an FEV1 improvement of 124 ml. The effect was maintained throughout the study, and there were also quality-of-life improvements. As with the earlier phase II study, ensifentrine was well-tolerated at all doses.

The two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III studies, Enhance-1 and Enhance-2, which began in September 2020 and were conducted throughout the U.S., Europe and South Korea, each recruited just under 800 patients with moderate to severe COPD. Patients received a 3-mg twice daily dose delivered by nebulizer.

It was a difficult time to be developing a respiratory drug, as COPD patients are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic in March 2020. The company, however, moved ahead cautiously.

The primary endpoint of the phase III studies was an improvement in FEV1 after 12 weeks on treatment, aiming for a 59-ml improvement with 90% statistical power. Other endpoints, assessed at 24 weeks, were improvements in lung function, clinical symptoms and quality of life parameters. The program included a 24-week extension to assess safety.

Enhance-2 read out first, hitting all primary and secondary endpoints in August 2022, sending Verona’s shares upward by 44% on Aug. 9. Ohtuvayre showed statistical significance in improving lung function and in reducing the risk of COPD exacerbations (a worsening of symptoms requiring three days of treatment or a hospitalization) by 42% vs. placebo over 24 weeks. It was well-tolerated with safety similar to placebo. The benefits were seen in all subgroups, including gender, age, smoking status, COPD severity, background medication, inhaled corticosteroid use, chronic bronchitis diagnosis, FEV1 reversibility and geographic region.

Similar results were seen in December 2022 with Enhance-1, showing it, too, hit its primary and key secondary endpoints, reducing by 36% the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations, and demonstrating improved lung function, symptoms and quality of life. The change from baseline in FEV1 was 87 mL for ensifentrine. Again, results were consistent across subgroups, driving up Verona’s shares by 37.8% on Dec. 20.

Verona then submitted its NDA in June 2023, with the U.S. FDA accepting the application that September and issuing the June 26, 2024, PDUFA date. No advisory committee meeting was held.