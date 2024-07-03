Genetic/congenital

TYRA-300 shows efficacy in hypochondroplasia model

Hypochondroplasia (HCH) is a skeletal dysplasia similar to achondroplasia (ACH) but with milder features, that affects particularly the ossification of proximal long bones of arms and legs. Around 70% to 80% of cases of HCH are caused by N540K alterations in the FGFR3 gene. At the recent 6th Annual Achondroplasia & Skeletal Dysplasia Research Conference, researchers from Tyra Biosciences Inc. presented preclinical proof-of-concept data of TYRA-300, an oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor in a model of HCH.