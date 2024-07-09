BioWorld - Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Nose-to-brain strategy opens the eyes in the anti-tau arena

July 8, 2024
By Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch have developed a novel tau immunotherapy delivered via intranasal route, able to enter the brain, and recognize and successfully clear tau aggregates in mouse models of tauopathy. Aberrant tau aggregates cause neurodegenerative symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Although these conditions present phenotypic differences, the fact of sharing tau deposits as a major hallmark tags them as tauopathies.
