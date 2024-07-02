$1.6B could await Orion in updated Merck prostate cancer deal

Merck & Co. Inc. is getting the exclusive, global rights from Orion Corp. to develop the oral prostate therapy, ODM-208, which the two companies hammered out a deal for in 2022. Orion could now bring in up to $30 million in development milestones, as much as $625 million in regulatory milestone payments, and up to $975 million in sales-based milestones. The deal adds up to $1.6 billion for Espoo, Finland-based Orion. Orion, which has a number of other deals with other companies, could also receive annually tiered royalty payments ranging from a low double-digit rate up to a rate in the low 20s on net sales for any commercialized licensed product.