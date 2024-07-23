Aveo’s kidney cancer combo flops in PIII; LG Chem soldiers on

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a LG Chem Ltd. subsidiary, said that Fotivda (tivozanib) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Opdivo (nivolumab) failed to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in advanced kidney cancer patients in a phase III Tinivo-2 study. Despite the primary endpoint miss, Aveo noted that Fotivda alone, or as a monotherapy, in the control arm meaningfully extended median PFS, helping “further support the approved use of Fotivda as a safe and effective treatment option in relapsed or refractory advanced [renal cell carcinoma] RCC following two or more prior systemic therapies.”