New Ontak on track as Citius wins FDA’s nod for Lymphir in CTCL

Just ahead of the Aug. 13 PDUFA date, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. won the U.S. FDA’s go-ahead for Lymphir (denileukin diftitox-cxdl), a new immunotherapy for relapsed/refractory (r/r) cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy. The drug is Cranford, N.J.-based Citius’ first approved therapy and the only CTCL treatment that targets the interleukin-2 receptor found on malignant T cells and regulatory T cells. It’s also the first green light given by the FDA for r/r CTCL since 2018.