BioWorld - Thursday, August 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

New Ontak on track as Citius wins FDA’s nod for Lymphir in CTCL

Aug. 8, 2024
By Randy Osborne
Just ahead of the Aug. 13 PDUFA date, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. won the U.S. FDA’s go-ahead for Lymphir (denileukin diftitox-cxdl), a new immunotherapy for relapsed/refractory (r/r) cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy. The drug is Cranford, N.J.-based Citius’ first approved therapy and the only CTCL treatment that targets the interleukin-2 receptor found on malignant T cells and regulatory T cells. It’s also the first green light given by the FDA for r/r CTCL since 2018.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer U.S. FDA