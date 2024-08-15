HS dropout as math favors Acelyrin’s TED course with lonigutamab

With favorable data from the phase III trial testing izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A, in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), Acelyrin Inc. CEO Mina Kim said the firm will “look at all the options and do what’s best for the program.” The phase III trial hit its primary endpoint of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response 75 at 12 weeks. At the same time, the Los Angeles-based firm made known a refocused pipeline strategy that prioritizes lonigutamab in thyroid eye disease (TED) and is projected to extend its cash runway.