Ready to Rezurock in GVHD, Syndax/Incyte’s Niktimvo cleared

Wall Street promptly started speculating about the product’s odds in the graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD) marketplace shortly after Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corp. scored U.S. FDA approval – well ahead of the Aug. 29 PDUFA date – of Niktimvo (axatilimab), an anti-CSF-1R antibody for the treatment of chronic disease after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg (88.2 lbs.).