Bile files: PPARs weighed as Gilead’s Livdelzi joins in PBC

Label comparisons began promptly with the accelerated U.S. FDA clearance of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s oral peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR)-delta drug, Livdelzi (seladelpar), for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The space includes Ipsen Pharma SA’s dual PPAR alpha/delta agonist, Iqirvo (elafibranor), licensed from Genfit SA and cleared in June 2024, as well as Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), the first-in-class farnesoid X receptor agonist from Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., greenlighted for PBC in May 2016.