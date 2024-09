Neurology/psychiatric

Anti-CX3CR1 antibody prevents disease severity in multiple sclerosis model

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) is a chronic form of disease that occurs after relapsing-remitting MS, with a progressive disease course, and its pathogenesis remains unclear. CX3C chemokine receptor 1 (CX3CR1) is a G protein-coupled receptor that may be a useful marker of Eomes+ Th cells; the antigen has been shown to be expressed by cytotoxic Th cells and required for late-onset disease.