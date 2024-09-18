Skin deep: Organon buys Dermavant for $1.2B

Roivant Sciences Ltd. has sold another company, this time offering up Dermavant Sciences Ltd. to Organon & Co. for $1.2 billion. The deal brings Organon into a crowded market for plaque psoriasis treatments. The massive amount comprises an up-front $175 million payment, along with a potential $75 million regulatory milestone and up to $950 million in commercial milestones. In the deal, Organon brings in Vtama (tapinarof) cream, a topical, aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist for mild, moderate and severe plaque psoriasis in adults.