BioWorld - Friday, October 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

FDA gives early nod to Genentech’s first-line breast cancer drug

Oct. 11, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Genentech Inc. didn’t need to wait until Thanksgiving for the U.S. FDA to make up its mind. More than a month ahead of its PDUFA date, the agency approved the firm’s first-line breast cancer treatment, Itovebi (inavolisib), providing the oral therapy a place with other niched therapies from Astrazeneca plc and Novartis AG. Itovebi is to be combined with Pfizer Inc.’s palbociclib (Ibrance) and Faslodex (fulvestrant, Astrazeneca) for adults with endocrine-resistant, PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer Enzyme U.S. FDA