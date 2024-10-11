FDA gives early nod to Genentech’s first-line breast cancer drug

Genentech Inc. didn’t need to wait until Thanksgiving for the U.S. FDA to make up its mind. More than a month ahead of its PDUFA date, the agency approved the firm’s first-line breast cancer treatment, Itovebi (inavolisib), providing the oral therapy a place with other niched therapies from Astrazeneca plc and Novartis AG. Itovebi is to be combined with Pfizer Inc.’s palbociclib (Ibrance) and Faslodex (fulvestrant, Astrazeneca) for adults with endocrine-resistant, PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.