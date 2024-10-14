Jasper rises on promising early briquilimab data in urticaria

Continuing its streak of promising early clinical data, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s briquilimab impressed in a preliminary readout from a phase Ib/IIa study in chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), showing a clinical response of 93%. CIndU, an inflammatory skin condition causing hives that is often induced by physical or environmental stimuli, is commonly treated with antihistamines, though some patients are refractory. Beyond antihistamines, there is no treatment available globally, explained Edwin Tucker, Jasper’s chief medical officer, so briquilimab has the potential to be “a new treatment paradigm for patients,” both in reducing disease burden and in improving quality of life.