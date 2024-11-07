BioWorld - Thursday, November 7, 2024
Cautious optimism, Street celebration greet US election results

Nov. 6, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
While uncertainty often casts a shadow on the Street, U.S. investors welcomed the presidential and congressional election results with a late-night surge that carried into the morning Nov. 6. The Dow Jones peaked at 1,380.47 points early the day after, up 3.27% from Election Day itself and hitting its highest point of the year so far. The celebration extended to the biotech sector, with the BioWorld Index, which covers more than 500 companies, up 17.06% for the year, compared with a 12.28% increase for the year on Nov. 1.
