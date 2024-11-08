Allovir sees a new direction with Kalaris merger

Allovir Inc., which has struggled since late last December, will merge with privately held Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. to develop therapies for treating neovascular and exudative retinal diseases. Kalaris already has an anti-VEGF treatment in a phase I study with a data readout set for the third quarter of 2025. Once the deal closes, the combined company name will be Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. and shares will trade on Nasdaq as KLRS. The new company said it plans to drive development of TH-103 for treating neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. The phase I study is for treatment of nAMD.