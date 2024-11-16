BioWorld - Saturday, November 16, 2024
Healing the health divide

VCs emerge for women’s health and its ‘groundbreaking’ research

Nov. 15, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Despite government efforts to prop up biopharma and med-tech research toward creating women’s health products, companies must eventually reach out to the private markets to bring their inventions to the next stage of development. Anna Zornosa-Heymann, a women’s health investor, serves as a part-time contractor with the U.S. NIH’s SEED (Small business Education & Entrepreneurial Development) office, where she helps companies move from government to external funding. Government funds are “excellent to pay for research … but those funds don’t allow you to build a first-class team and to develop a sales apparatus,” she told BioWorld.
