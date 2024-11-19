BioWorld - Tuesday, November 19, 2024
The Liver Meeting: A cure for hepatitis B’s low-hanging fruit

Nov. 18, 2024
By Brian Orelli
No Comments
Patients infected with hepatitis C have had the ability to rid their livers of the virus for some time, while patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection have been required to take medications for the rest of their lives in the hopes of just dampening damage to the liver caused by the virus. But, at The Liver Meeting 2024, Arbutus presented data from the phase IIa Im-prove study suggesting a cure might be on its way with its DNAi drug, which binds to the viral mRNA promoting its cutting, leading to loss of translation of the viral proteins.
