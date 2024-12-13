Second insulin receptor offers new therapeutic avenues

Investigators at the Helmholtz Institute have shown that inceptor, an inhibitor of the insulin signaling pathway, acted by binding insulin and targeting it for degradation. “Insulin was discovered 100 years ago, and the insulin receptor was discovered 50 years ago,” Heiko Lickert told BioWorld. “Now we have a new insulin receptor, which degrades insulin.” Lickert is the senior author of the paper reporting the new insights into how inceptor works, which were published online in Nature Metabolism.