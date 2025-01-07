US FDA issues first AI guidance for drug development

With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more and more common in drug development since 2016, the U.S. FDA is now issuing its first draft guidance on that use. The “FDA recognizes the increased use of AI throughout the drug product life cycle and across a range of therapeutic areas. In fact, CDER has seen a significant increase in the number of drug application submissions using AI components over the past few years,” a CDER spokesperson told BioWorld. “These submissions traverse the drug product life cycle, which includes nonclinical, clinical, postmarketing and manufacturing phases.”