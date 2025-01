Pfizer’s PD-1 inhibitor hits endpoint in BCG-naïve bladder cancer

Though Pfizer Inc.’s work on a PD-1-targeting antibody has trailed far behind that of its fellow big pharmas, the company could be the first to market in treatment-naïve, high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer on the back of solid phase III data showing subcutaneously administered sasanlimab hit its endpoint of event-free survival. Pfizer anticipates meeting with regulatory agencies to discuss potential filings for what could be the first new treatment for that NMIBC population in decades.