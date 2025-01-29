BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

RIP-1 inhibitors disclosed in Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry patent

Jan. 28, 2025
No Comments
Work at Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry has led to the identification of new receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1; RIP-1) inhibitors. They are described as potentially useful for the treatment of ischemia-reperfusion injury, Parkinson’s disease, autoimmune diseases, glaucoma, traumatic brain injury, inflammatory disorders, bacterial infections and lysosomal storage diseases, among others.
