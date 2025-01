ITM marks a milestone in radiotherapeutic tumor therapy

With positive results from a phase III study, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE said it has reached a landmark. The clinical trial of ITM-11, a synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic agent for treating inoperable, progressive grade 1 or grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, met its primary endpoint of prolonging progression-free survival when compared to the mTOR inhibitor everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy and a standard of care.