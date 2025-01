Analysis

The science on vaccines and autism: no there there

At his confirmation hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, claimed that he is not anti-vaccine. But his record does not bear that out. Kennedy is a longstanding vaccine denier, and in 2021 was identified as one of the “Disinformation Dozen” – the 12 accounts responsible for the majority of disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines on social media platforms – by the British-American nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate.