An effort two decades in the making, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s suzetrigine gained U.S. FDA approval as the first drug targeting the NaV1.8 pain signal. Branded Journavx, the oral small molecule is cleared for use as a non-opioid option for treating moderate to severe acute pain.

The announcement, which Vertex has anticipated will open up another multibillion-dollar franchise alongside its cystic fibrosis portfolio, came after market close on its Jan. 30 PDUFA date. The suzetrigine NDA submission was assessed under priority review. It previously gained fast track and breakthrough therapy designations.

Shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) were up 4% in premarket trading Jan. 31.

Calling it a “historic milestone for the 80 million people in America” who are prescribed pain medication each year,” Vertex President and CEO Reshma Kewalramani said the approval offers an “opportunity to change the paradigm of acute pain management and establish a new standard of care.”

Notably, the label includes broad usage, administered twice daily, for treating adults with moderate to severe acute pain, with no restrictions, which Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger viewed as “a best-case scenario.”

Kewalramani and other executives of the Boston-based firm assured industry watchers during the recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference the firm was “launch-ready” and had been working with payers on both the government and commercial sides, setting up suzetrigine’s place on formularies and working with the pharmacy chain to ensure the drug is on pharmacy shelves when the first patients arrive to fill their prescriptions.

Noting the “eagerness” for a non-opioid option for treating acute pain, Kewalramani highlighted the unmet need during the JPM presentation. “On the one hand, we have over-the-counter acetaminophen” and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. “They don’t have addictive potential but they don’t have the highest efficacy. On the other hand, we have opioids. Opioids are effective medicines, but they have significant safety/tolerability concerns and, of course, they have abuse and addiction potential.

“We see suzetrigine as being poised to fill this therapeutic gap,” she said.

Approval was based on data from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal studies, one treating patients after abdominoplasty surgery and one after bunionectomy surgery, showing suzetrigine resulted in a statistically significant improvement over placebo on the primary endpoint, defined as the time-weighted sum of pain intensity difference from zero to 48 hours (SPID48) compared to placebo (p<0.0001 in the abdominoplasty trial and p=0.0002 in the bunionectomy trial). Suzetrigine also met a secondary endpoint, time to meaningful pain relief defined as a ≥2-point reduction on the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) vs. placebo (p<0.0001 and p<0.0016, respectively).

Another secondary endpoint comparing suzetrigine to hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen fell short of showing superiority with statistical significance, a miss that analysts correctly predicted would have little impact on suzetrigine’s approvability.

The drug’s price tag also fell largely in line with expectations, with Vertex disclosing a price $15.50 per 50-mg pill, or roughly $465 for a two-week prescription. “We believe investors were expecting a price per [prescription] of $200 to $500,” wrote TD Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau.

Pricing had been the focus of much debate leading up to the approval, with a Dec. 9, 2024, draft report by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review indicating suzetrigine, if priced a $420 for one week of treatment, could be “slightly cost-saving” compared to hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen treatment.

During the JPM meeting, Stuart Arbuckle, Vertex’s chief operating officer, said the company’s pricing strategy aimed at balancing “broad and equitable access” for patients while determining an appropriate value for suzetrigine. “We have been working on this target for well over 20 years, and we imagine that this will be the first of what will be a portfolio of medicines for acute and, indeed, neuropathic pain as well.”

That said, analysts are bracing for a possibly modest uptake, at least initially, as patients and payers navigate the reimbursement process. TD Cowen’s Nadeau noted a previous survey that “found no clear consensus on whether patients will initially need to step through generic opioids before receiving Journavx.” That uncertainty is reflected in investor consensus, which suggests sales of $108 million for 2025 and would include only a small portion of the overall market.

“Nonetheless, our [key opinion leaders] note that there is a major need for new, non-opioid options in acute pain,” Nadeau added, with use expected to grow substantially over the next few years. TD Cowen is projecting Journavx revenue of $750 million in 2028 and about $2 billion in 2030.

New pain signal inhibitor

Suzetrigine (formerly known as VX-548) is designed to work by selectively inhibiting NaV1.8, a voltage-gated sodium channel expressed in peripheral pain-sensing neurons. The NaV channels are responsible for transmitting pain, and NaV1.8 is one of the few channels validated through genetics testing. And, because NaV1.8 channels are expressed in peripheral nerves rather than centrally in the brain, it is able to avoid the abuse potential prevalent with opioids, which are centrally acting.

Despite the potential for NaV1.8, few drugs are currently in clinical development, with suzetrigine being far ahead of the rest. The space, however, has grabbed some attention, helping 2020 startup Latigo Biotherapeutics Inc. raise $135 million in series A financing to advance TG-001, an oral, selective inhibitor of NaV1.8, in phase I testing with plans for development in acute and chronic pain.

Vertex, too, is looking to expand its NaV1.8 inhibitor into other areas of pain, such as peripheral neuropathic pain, with dosing underway in a phase III trial. A phase II study evaluating suzetrigine in lumbosacral radiculopathy yielded mixed results, but the company said it is working with the FDA on plans for a phase III program.

A next-generation NaV1.9 inhibitor, VX-993, is in phase II testing in acute pain and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company also has preclinical work ongoing for additional inhibitors of NaV1.8 and NaV1.7.

These “follow-on molecules could have even better properties,” Arbuckle told JPM attendees, adding that the NaV1.7 inhibitors have the potential to be used either as a monotherapy or in combination with drugs such as suzetrigine “to create even greater levels of pain control.” He added, “We are going to be in this market for decades to come.”



