The U.K has released a huge repository of children’s genomic data after sequencing blood samples from three large cohorts recruited at birth and followed across three decades. The power of the data is amplified by the large volume of longitudinal health information, biological samples and responses to surveys and questionnaires that has been provided by participating families. Before this, large-scale publicly available genome sequences were limited to adult cohorts, and the only childhood genome sequence data was from children with rare diseases.

Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has out-licensed its preclinical candidate, KRP-M223, and its back-up compounds to Novartis Pharma AG in a deal worth up to $777.5 million. Under the terms, Novartis gains an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Kyorin-discovered KRP-M223. Kyorin retains an option to commercialize the product in Japan and manufacture it for the Japan market, with Novartis retaining an option to co-promote. In exchange, Kyorin will receive an up-front payment of $55 million and is eligible to receive development- and commercial-based milestone payments up to $777.5 million, plus sales-based royalties. Novartis will be responsible for global development.

Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-focused Callio Therapeutics debuted on March 3 with the closing of a $187 million series A financing round based on cancer drug technology and assets in-licensed from Hummingbird Bioscience Pte Ltd. The newly formed company, based in Seattle and Singapore, was created by investment firm Frazier Life Sciences, which led the series A financing. Jeito Capital joined with significant participation in the funding round, along with other life science investors of Novo Holdings A/S, Omega Funds, Clavystbio, Platanus, Norwest, Pureos Bioventures, Seeds Capital and EDBI.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has once again decided against approving Eisai Australia Pty Ltd.’s amyloid-beta binder, Leqembi (lecanemab), for treating patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's dementia.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have uncovered a key mechanism underlying the treatment resistance of melanoma with the BRAF V600E mutation through pathways involved in focal adhesion and extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling. These two processes remodel the tumor cell environment in melanoma through the RAF/MEK cell signaling pathway. However, the combined use of FAK inhibitors with a RAF-MEK clamp overcame this resistance.

