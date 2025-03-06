The first treatment for macular telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel) is set to enter the market following U.S. FDA approval of NT-501 (revakinagene taroretcel) from Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held company that has been quietly advancing its encapsulated cell therapy (ECT) platform for more than two decades.

Branded Encelto, the therapy is designed as an implant based on the ECT platform, which comprises a small, semi-permeable capsule containing allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells genetically engineered to produce specific proteins, in this case ciliary neurotrophic factor (CNTF), which it delivers directly to the retina to slow disease progression. Once surgically implanted and sutured to the sclera during an outpatient procedure, the implant’s semi-permeable membrane allows the delivery of therapeutic proteins, while also allowing necessary nutrients to enter and protect the encapsulated RPE cells from the host’s immune system.

Cumberland, R.I.-based Neurotech had worked on other ocular indications, including a VEGF-delivering ECT implant for wet age-related macular degeneration, before turning its focus to Encelto and MacTel type 2 in 2016. Also known as idiopathic juxtafoveal macular telangiectasia type 2, MacTel is a rare neurodegenerative disease characterized by localized retinal degeneration that usually affects both eyes and results in progressive deterioration in central vision. Delivery of CNTF, a neurotrophic factor, had been identified as a potential development option, as it is known to protect photoreceptor neurons from retinal degeneration, but treatment would require daily, or possibly more frequent, injections.

Neurotech has pointed to its ECT technology as a more ideal approach for getting CNTF to the retina for continuous treatment. Its recommended dose is one Encelto implant per affected eye containing 200,000 to 440,000 allogeneic RPE cells expressing recombinant human CNTF.

The company filed its BLA in 2023 based on data from two phase III trials, enrolling a total of 239 patients, both of which met the primary endpoint, showing statistical significance of NT-501 over sham surgery in the rate of change in ellipsoid zone (EZ) area loss from baseline through 24 months. The rate of change in EZ area loss is an imaging biomarker that translates to change in the rate of photoreceptor loss. In the protocol A study, there was a 56.4% rate of reduction, while protocol B showed a 29.1% rate of reduction.

Studies also showed the implant was found to be safe, durable and well-tolerated, Neurotech said.

The FDA accepted the BLA in June 2023, granting priority review and setting a PDUFA date of Dec. 17, 2024, which was extended by three months to March 18, 2025, to allow the agency time to review additional data provided by the company.

Encelto is expected to be available for patients starting in June 2025. Pricing was not immediately disclosed.

It’s the first approval for Neurotech, a company that has stayed somewhat under the radar over the last several years. Neurotech’s work on ECT, however, goes back a ways. The company originally was founded in 1995 as a French firm targeting cell-based therapies for ocular and central nervous system diseases. In 2000, it gained rights to the ECT platform from Cytotherapeutics Inc., along with a research team in the U.S., where it established a subsidiary. Two years later, Neurotech decided to focus solely on ophthalmology and to move its headquarters to its Rhode Island facility, where most of that work was taking place. That same year, the company obtained an exclusive license from Amgen Inc. to develop and market CNTF for local delivery in ophthalmology indications.

In addition to wet AMD, Encelto has been tested in retinitis pigmentosa, though Neurotech has not provided any updates in some time. A phase II study in glaucoma is ongoing, according to clinicaltrials.gov.

MacTel, too, has been somewhat under the radar. Neurotech has estimated the prevalence of MacTel type 2 to be in the range of 0.02% and 0.06%, though rates could be higher due to diagnostic limitations and the lack of treatment options. Patients diagnosed are generally in middle age, 40 to 60, and the risk could increase for those with diabetes and hypertension. The course of the disease tends to progress slowly, with the typical loss of visual acuity being roughly one letter per year, and generally doesn’t result in total blindness, though some patients do suffer from subretinal neovascularization.

As the first drug approved for MacTel, Encelto likely will have the market to itself for a while. No other drug candidates are in active development for the condition, according to Cortellis.

It also likely will hold the sole marketed ECT therapy for a bit, though a few other candidates are advancing in early clinical development, such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s VX-264, a stem cell-derived, pancreatic islet cell therapy encapsulated using the company’s immunoprotective device, in midstage testing for potentially treating type 1 diabetes.



