Here’s a quick review of our lead stories from Jan. 12-16, 2026. Missed an issue? You can find all the back issues here.

Immunitybio’s CAR-NK shows complete responses in Waldenström’s

Early data of Waldenström’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) patients enrolled in a trial testing Immunitybio Inc.’s off-the-shelf allogeneic CD19 chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy (CAR-NK), used in combination with anti-CD20 drug rituximab, led to durable complete responses without lymphodepletion.

Trump touts latest ‘affordability’ plan to lower drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his “Great Healthcare Plan” Jan. 15, an initiative he said would slash prescription drug prices, maximize price transparency in the health care system and hold big insurance companies accountable.

Early data lift Immunofoco’s solid tumor CAR T program

Immunofoco Biotechnology Co. Ltd. reported encouraging early clinical data for its CLDN18.2-targeted CAR T therapy, IMC-002, in heavily pretreated gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ), adding momentum to the push to extend cellular immunotherapy into solid tumors.

US FDA clears Sentynl’s Zycubo as first treatment for Menkes

The U.S. FDA has approved Zycubo (copper histidinate) as the first treatment for Menkes disease, a rare, genetic disease affecting children who cannot absorb copper through their intestines, leading to seizures, weak muscles, a failure to thrive and, ultimately, if left untreated, an early death by age 3.

JPM 2026: Year kicks off with biopharma Q4 revenue and guidance

It was a battle of the companies with drugs for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR) on the first day of the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference (JPM) with Alnylam Inc., Bridgebio Pharma Inc. and Pfizer Inc. all presenting at the annual kickoff conference. One company disclosed 2025 sales as well as 2026 revenue guidance, the second only looked back, while the third was too big to do either for a specific drug.