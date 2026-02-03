Alps Group Inc., of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the parent company of the biotech company Alps Life Sciences Inc., announced a plan to expand its exosome-related pipeline beyond its previously disclosed Celesome(+) program, following publication of a preliminary retrospective clinical case series describing nebulized human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell (hUCMSC)-derived exosome in patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Reports suggest improvements in pulmonary function, stability in inflammatory markers, and the absence of significant adverse effects.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, entered a license and collaboration agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., of Jiangsu, China, to develop SIM-0709, a preclinical TL1A/IL23p19 bispecific antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer received global rights to the asset, excluding greater China. Simcere is eligible to receive an up-front payment, as well as success-based development, regulatory and sales milestone payments up to €1.058 billion (US$1.26 billion), as well as royalties on net sales outside of the greater China territory.

Formation Bio Inc., of New York, licensed worldwide rights (excluding greater China) to FHND-5032, an oral small‑molecule miR‑124 activator from Chia Tai Feng Hai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (CTFH), of Jiangsu, China, for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The asset will be housed in Kenmare Bio, a newly formed subsidiary of Formation Bio. Under the terms, CTFH will receive a minority equity stake in Kenmare Bio, plus an up-front payment and additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones totaling up to $500 million, as well as royalties on potential future sales.

Hanchorbio Inc., of San Francisco, entered a collaboration agreement with Wuxi Biologics, of Jiangsu, China, to support the development and manufacturing of multiple next-generation bi- and multifunctional fusion programs from Hanchorbio's pipeline. Under the agreement, Wuxi will provide integrated, end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing services, including cell line development, process and bioassay development, drug product formulation development and GMP manufacturing. The collaboration is designed to accelerate clinical translation, enhance CMC execution efficiency, and support scalable global development and manufacturing of Hanchorbio's advanced fusion protein portfolio derived from its Fc-based designer biologics platform.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea, signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Laboratorios Sanfer SA, of Mexico City, for efpeglenatide, its GLP-1 obesity therapy, as well as the Dapalon Family, Hanmi's flagship diabetes treatment portfolio. Under the agreement, Hanmi will supply efpeglenatide and the Dapalon Family, while Laboratorios Sanfer will be responsible for regulatory approval, marketing, distribution and sales within Mexico. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Insilico Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, entered a strategic partnership to design and optimize small molecules for metabolic diseases, using Insilico Medicine’s patented Pharma.AI platform. Qilu will be responsible for subsequent development and commercialization procedures. The total contract value approaches $120 million, including development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties based on net sales.

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, terminated rocatinlimab development and commercialization collaboration with Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., as result of a strategic portfolio prioritization by Amgen. Kyowa Kirin will regain control of global rights to rocatinlimab, including regulatory filings and future commercialization. The original deal was signed in 2021.

Leios Therapeutics Inc., of West Chester, Penn., entered a collaboration and licensing agreement with BNC Korea Co. Ltd., of Daegu, Korea, to accelerate the development and commercialization of 10XB-101 for focal fat reduction and body contouring. Under the terms, Leios granted BNC Korea the rights to develop and commercialize 10XB-101 in the following territories: South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lisata Therapeutics Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J., mutually terminated the exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, for certepetide, an iRGD cyclic peptide in a phase II study in combination with chemotherapy for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Lisata regains full development rights in the greater China region.

Mesoblast Ltd., of New York, and Melbourne, Australia, reported real-world commercial data of mesenchymal stromal cell product Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd), showing that 84% of children with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease survived after completing 28 days of treatment. Ryoncil became commercially available in March 2025 for children 2 months and older.

MS Pharma Group, of Amman, Jordan, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Hetero Group, of Hyderabad, India, to localize five established biosimilars across key therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and hematology.

Poxel SA, of Lyon, France, said the Commercial Court of Lyon approved its recovery plan and is ending the judicial reorganization proceedings. Poxel plans to establish new partnerships to commercialize imeglimin in Asia and to promote PXL-770 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, among other efforts. It also will adjust its headcount and rely on outsourced resources, significantly reducing administrative and audit costs.

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea, signed a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Bayer AG, of Berlin, concerning the commercialization of SB-15, a biosimilar to Eylea 2 mg (aflibercept 40 mg/mL solution), in countries excluding the U.S. and Canada. The agreement enables Samsung Bioepis to launch SB-15 in the U.K. from January 2026, in the rest of Europe from April 2026, and in the rest of the settled countries excluding Korea from May 2026. The other terms of the agreement remain confidential.